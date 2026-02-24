Avion Hospitality Adds Pittsburgh Marriott North to Its Portfolio

PLANO, Texas—Avion Hospitality announced its expansion into Pennsylvania with the assumption of management for the 298-room Pittsburgh Marriott North, located in Cranberry Township. The addition marks the company’s entry into its 15th state and represents its 40th hotel nationwide since launching operations in 2022.

The Pittsburgh Marriott North furthers Avion’s relationship with Highline Hospitality. As part of the transition, Avion will implement a focused operational performance program designed to enhance revenue strategy, strengthen team development, and elevate overall guest satisfaction through measurable, data-driven execution.

“We are proud to expand into Pennsylvania with this high-performing hotel team as we continue building alongside Highline Hospitality,” said Robert Burg, chief executive officer and president of Avion Hospitality. “This milestone reflects our commitment to growing with intention—investing in people, operational discipline, and strong partnerships that create lasting value. We are grateful for the trust Highline places in our team.”

Chuck Pomerantz, managing partner, Highline Hospitality, added, “Avion has proven to be an ideal operational partner as we continue to grow our own portfolio. Their leadership, operational rigor, and highly engaged culture align well with our long-term investment strategy. We look forward to working together to unlock the full potential of the Pittsburgh Marriott North.”