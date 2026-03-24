GRAPEVINE, Texas—Avion Hospitality announced that it has been selected to manage the Hilton DFW Lakes Executive Conference Center in Grapevine, Texas. The addition expands the company’s presence in the Dallas–Fort Worth market and brings its national portfolio to 40 hotels. The hotel was recently acquired by Highline Hospitality.

Located minutes from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, the 397-room Hilton DFW Lakes Executive Conference Center includes more than 60,000 square feet of meeting and event space. Set across a lakeside campus in Grapevine, the hotel blends full-service resort amenities with comprehensive conference facilities.

“Benefiting from an irreplaceable location a short distance from the airport, the Hilton DFW Lakes Executive Conference Center is the premier destination for meetings and events for area business travelers,” said Robert Burg, president and chief executive officer, Avion Hospitality. “We are honored to continue growing with the Highline team, and we look forward to working alongside the exceptional on-property team whose tenure and leadership in the market have helped establish the hotel’s outstanding reputation. Together, we look forward to building on that strong foundation.”

“The Hilton DFW Lakes Executive Conference Center represents a high-quality asset with exceptional meeting infrastructure and a strong reputation in the marketplace,” said Chuck Pomerantz, managing director, Highline Hospitality. “We are pleased to partner with Avion Hospitality to build upon the hotel’s foundation and continue delivering a best-in-class experience for guests, meeting planners, and the Grapevine community.”

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With its global connectivity through DFW International Airport, the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex remains a strategic growth market for Avion Hospitality.