Industry NewsAvion Hospitality Adds Cameo Beverly Hills, LXR Hotels & Resorts, to Its...
Industry NewsManagement

Avion Hospitality Adds Cameo Beverly Hills, LXR Hotels & Resorts, to Its Portfolio

By LODGING Staff
Cameo Beverly Hills, LXR Hotels & Resorts
Photo Credit: Cameo Beverly Hills, LXR Hotels & Resorts

PLANO, Texas—Avion Hospitality announced that it has assumed management of the 138-room Cameo Beverly Hills, LXR Hotels & Resorts, a luxury hotel owned by Braemar Hotels & Resorts in Beverly Hills, California. Situated near Rodeo Drive, Cameo Beverly Hills was recently reimagined through an extensive renovation.

“Managing a property of this caliber comes with a responsibility to deliver on the expectations of both its guests and its ownership,” said Robert Burg, president and chief executive officer of Avion Hospitality. “We are proud to have earned the confidence of Braemar Hotels & Resorts and look forward to building upon what makes Cameo Beverly Hills such a distinctive property. Our focus is on bringing the experience, leadership and attention to detail required to deliver exceptional hospitality and long-term value.”

“We are delighted to welcome Avion as our management partner at the Cameo Beverly Hills,” said Richard Stockton, president and chief executive officer of Braemar Hotels & Resorts. “Avion brings the operating discipline and luxury expertise this exceptional property deserves. We are confident that, together with our talented on-site team, they will elevate the guest experience and unlock the full potential of the Cameo.”

Avion’s approach to luxury and lifestyle hospitality emphasizes tailored management strategies that reflect the individual character, market positioning, and ownership objectives of each property.

“Luxury hospitality is an important part of Avion’s continued growth strategy,” Burg added. “Our focus is not simply on expanding our portfolio, but on building meaningful partnerships with owners who value experienced leadership, hands-on management and a disciplined approach to maximizing asset performance. We believe that combination is particularly well suited to the luxury segment.”

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