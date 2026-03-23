SOUTHLAKE, Texas—Aven Hospitality and Hovr announced a strategic partnership that leverages Aven Hospitality’s booking engine to offer video deployment for hoteliers. This collaboration enables Aven to expand video deployment options for its network of hotel partners, enabling them to offer an immersive video experience at the final touchpoint in the booking process.

Under this agreement, Aven Hospitality will integrate Hovr’s video technology solution into Aven’s Booking Engine, enabling properties across all market tiers to adopt a video strategy that resonates with guests and hospitality commercial teams.

“At Aven Hospitality, we continue to stay at the forefront of technology trends and strive to meet the dynamic needs of our partners and their customers in a rapidly evolving industry,” said Ethan Wiseman, head of distribution and product management, Aven Hospitality. “By embracing Hovr’s cutting-edge technology, we surpass expectations, providing our clients and their guests with technology that inspires, engages, and converts.”

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Aven Hospitality, a true leader in hospitality technology. The travel landscape is rapidly evolving, and consumers increasingly seek video content to help make their purchasing decisions,” said Jason Craparo, chief executive officer, Hovr. “Our partnership with Aven Hospitality is a testament to our shared vision of addressing these evolving needs. By integrating Hovr into Aven’s Booking Engine, we empower hotels to provide their guests with seamless and convenient video deployment, ultimately enhancing customer satisfaction and loyalty.”