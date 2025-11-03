Auro Hotels announced that Jay Burnett has rejoined the company as executive vice president of investments and development.

Burnett brings nearly 35 years of experience in the hospitality industry, having begun his career at the front desk of a Hampton Inn in Charlottesville, Virginia. In his new role with Auro Hotels, he will lead the company’s real estate team, overseeing hotel and land acquisitions, project execution, feasibility, due diligence, asset management, and divestitures.

Before joining Auro, Burnett served as chief investment officer at GF Hotels & Resorts, and previously held a hotel asset management role with AMC Delancey Group. Earlier in his career, he spent six years with Marriott International in a variety of corporate roles, including sales and market analysis, revenue management, and information technology.

Burnett is a graduate of the University of Virginia’s McIntire School of Commerce and Cornell University’s Nolan School of Hotel Administration.