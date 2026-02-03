GREENVILLE, South Carolina—Auro Hotels announced the addition of the Courtyard by Marriott Greenville Downtown to its portfolio in partnership with T2 Hospitality.

The 135-room hotel offers modern accommodations and is situated near the Peace Center, the Swamp Rabbit Trail, Falls Park on the Reedy, and Greenville’s Main Street.

“Greenville is not only where we do business—it’s our hometown,” said DJ Rama, president and chief executive officer of Auro Hotels. “Since 1976, our family has been proud to be part of this thriving community, helping create jobs and investing in the city’s growth. We are especially excited to partner with T2 here in Greenville as we continue building on our legacy and love for this city.”

Auro Hotels owns and operates five other Greenville properties, including the Hyatt Regency Greenville, AC Hotel Greenville, the dual-branded Residence Inn/SpringHill Suites Greenville Downtown, and the Greenville Marriott on The Parkway. The company’s portfolio totals 1,150 hotel rooms across the market.

“We are proud of being part of Greenville’s thriving downtown, and the Courtyard Greenville is an exciting opportunity to contribute further to its momentum. We look forward to creating long-term value for our guests, associates, and the Greenville community.”