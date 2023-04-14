MILL VALLEY, California—Auberge Resorts Collection is excited to announce the appointment of Maria Tsagarakis as the new general manager of the renowned Greece property. The appointment comes as Auberge Resorts Collection continues its expansion into Europe with the recent addition of Domaine Des Etangs (Massignac, France) and Collegio alla Querce (Florence, Italy – opening 2024). As the brand continues to grow, its efforts to spotlight and advocate for female talent in the industry are one of its pillars of success.

Born and raised in Athens, with over 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Maria’s career has taken her all over the globe. She has played a key role in the success of various local and international hotels from Dubai to Greece, and since 2017, she has been working at Grace Hotel as the Director of Operations. She lives between Santorini and Athens and boasts rich knowledge of the European travel market and a passion for Auberge Resorts Collection’s first European property in her home country.

According to a report by McKinsey & Company, in 2021 women accounted for only 18% of executive committee members in the hospitality and travel sector globally. Auberge Resorts Collection strongly focuses on promoting gender diversity and inclusion in its workforce, and it actively encourages women to pursue leadership roles within the organization.

One example of Auberge’s commitment to diversifying its leadership positions is its partnership with the Women In Leadership (WIL) Foundation. The WIL Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing women’s leadership in all sectors of society and through this partnership, Auberge provides mentorship, training, and networking opportunities to women in the hospitality industry.