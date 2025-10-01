Auberge Collection Debuts New Brand Identity

BETHESDA, Maryland—Auberge, a portfolio of luxury hotels, resorts, and residences, announced its new name: Auberge Collection. The more encompassing title reflects Auberge Collection’s growing collection of properties. From city hotels to beachfront properties, the new name highlights a broader scope for Auberge.

“From the start, the Auberge name has been synonymous with rare luxury and one-of-a-kind experiences,” said Dan Friedkin, chairman, Auberge Collection. “Evolving our name brings sharper clarity to who we are at our core: a collection of inspiring destinations, each alive with its own heritage, character, and creativity.”

This announcement comes as Auberge continues to grow by opening new properties worldwide. Recent openings include Collegio alla Querce, Auberge Collection in Florence, and The Woodward, Auberge Collection in Geneva. Upcoming openings include Cambridge House, Auberge Collection in London, The Knox, Auberge Collection in Dallas, The Shore Club, Auberge Collection in Miami Beach, The Birdsall, Auberge Collection in Houston, and Moncayo, Auberge Collection in Puerto Rico.

“This transition is a natural evolution for our brand,” said Christian Clerc, president and chief executive officer, Auberge Collection. “It reflects the growth of our portfolio, the breadth of extraordinary experiences we offer, and our enduring commitment to the singular identity of each property.”