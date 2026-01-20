Atari Hotels Phoenix Unveils Design Plans

PHOENIX, Arizona—Atari Hotels and Intersection Development announced that construction on the flagship location in Phoenix, Arizona, is slated to begin in late 2026. Räkkhaus, an international architecture and design studio, has debuted updated plans and features. The design of Atari Hotels Phoenix draws from the energy, language, and architecture of “Tron” and “Blade Runner.”

Property Details

The property will include more than 90,000 square feet of experience-driven spaces, including a 20,000-square-foot, 2,000-person concert and event center, an esports venue with a 10,000-square-foot sports book, and multiple environments that merge gaming, music, and nightlife. Additional amenities include several restaurants, retail spaces, and a pool designed for parties and gatherings.

“Our goal was to fuse architecture with interaction—not themed design, but pure spatial innovation,” said Zac Cohen, creative director at Räkkhaus. “A tower defined by motion, responsive surfaces, and a frame that glows with its own internal logic. This is placemaking at a new scale, a building that will be truly unique in the world. Phoenix is embracing bold ideas, and this project was built to push the edge of what that can be.”

References to classic games—from Atari’s Asteroids and Pong to Nintendo’s Tetris— appear throughout the design. The façade’s patterning echoes pixel grids, while interior light bands create kinetic pathways like arcade circuitry. The Atari logo has been re-envisioned and transformed into a luminous symbol.

A defining aspect of the building will be an LED-lit breezeway; the programmable passage will serve as both an entry and a performance canvas. Wrapped in reactive LED panels, it will shift in color, rhythm, and motion, syncing with events, seasons, or the time of day.

The hotel room count calso arries meaning: 19 suites and 72 rooms, symbolizing 1972, the year Atari was founded. The penthouse will be a 4,000-square-foot Baller Suite with a private pool, spa, and sun deck.