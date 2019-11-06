Aspire Hospitality Acquires Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Winchester

Newport News, Va. — Mumford Company, a full-service hotel advisory firm since 1978, recently completed the sale of the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Winchester in Winchester, Virginia.

Ed James and Steve Kirby, managing principals of Mumford Company, represented the seller, Front Royal Pike, LLC, a regional builder and real estate developer with multiple hotels and other commercial real-estate holdings in the northern Shenandoah Valley, in the sale of the asset to Aspire Hospitality, LLC. Aspire Hospitality is a Maryland-based hotel owner and operator. This is Aspire’s seventh hotel acquisition and first Marriott-branded property in its portfolio.

“The Fairfield Inn & Suites is a market-leading franchise well-located in a growing University market, making it an attractive acquisition for the buyer,” said Ed James, managing principal, Mumford Company. “This was our second transaction in as many years with the seller, allowing them to continue a disposition strategy to right-size their portfolio in today’s market. We strive to help our clients ensure their portfolio is strategically aligned with their goals.”

The 85-room Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Winchester is located off Interstate 81 within minutes of Shenandoah University, the corporate headquarters of American Woodmark, HP Hood, Kraft Foods, Kohl’s Distribution Center, and the Winchester Regional Airport Industrial Park.