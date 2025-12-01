MAMMOTH LAKES, California—Limelight Mammoth, Aspen One‘s first hotel in California, opened its doors, welcoming guests to a sustainability-forward property in the Eastern Sierra. The hotel is situated steps from The Village and the Village Gondola, and it offers views of the Sherwin mountain range.

Limelight Mammoth includes 149 guestrooms, with 25 suites, and 15 private residences, offering smart storage solutions, modern kitchenettes, and mountain views. The 15 Limelight Residences Mammoth, two- to five-bedroom retreats, pair modern mountain architecture with fully furnished interiors. They include open living spaces, kitchens, full laundry rooms, storage, and private elevators.

Additionally, the hotel and residences introduced Mammoth Lakes Mountain Club, the area’s newest members-only ski and social club. Modeled after the Aspen Mountain Club and Snowmass Mountain Club, it offers mountain access. Members will receive exclusive amenities such as a private lounge, outdoor terrace with firepits, an all-day bar, semi-private workspaces, ski valet, personal lockers, gondola access, a fitness center and pool privileges, dedicated parking, and a year-round calendar of exclusive events and experiences.

“This opening marks an exciting milestone for the Limelight brand as we continue to expand into the best locations within special destinations, bringing our signature warmth, sophistication, and community-driven spirit to the Sierra Nevada,” said Evan Thomas, general manager of Limelight Mammoth. “This incredible property is designed for travelers who seek adventure and meaningful connection. We’re excited to welcome guests, members and locals to a space where inspired design, sustainability, and the natural beauty of Mammoth Lakes come together effortlessly.”

Advertisement

Limelight Mammoth has been developed as an all‑electric hotel, powered by efficient heat pumps and significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions. As the grid moves towards renewables, the building will naturally “green itself” over time. Reclaimed materials, native landscaping, and windows connect the building to its alpine surroundings, while EV charging stations, an all-electric Audi fleet for guest use, and an efficient operations program underscore Aspen One’s commitment to sustainability.

Offerings

Limelight Mammoth’s mountain experiences offer guests convenience just steps from California’s highest lift-served summit. The property provides immediate access to Mammoth Lakes, from winter skiing and snowboarding to summer hiking, mountain biking, and scenic gondola rides. Steps from the hotel’s entrance, guests can also enjoy access to The Village at Mammoth, a destination offering a variety of shops, local dining, and cultural experiences throughout the year.

The Limelight Lounge serves as Mammoth’s community living room. The all-day gathering space offers daily breakfast, après and dinner with views throughout. Evenings include shareable plates that combine California freshness with an Italian inspiration, hand-stretched pizzas and alpine-inspired cocktails. The Limelight Lounge will include the brand’s signature Limelight Live music program. The lounge also transitions from morning to après to evening, with local musicians and DJ sets, and a curated menu of delicious bites and drinks.

Limelight Mammoth offers over 8,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor event space. From boardrooms and breakout rooms to the Ridgeline Ballroom, which can host up to 300 guests for receptions, and the panoramic Viewline Plaza, the hotel provides a variety of venues fit for corporate retreats, celebrations, and milestone events.

Limelight Mammoth joins the growing Limelight Hotels portfolio, which includes properties in Aspen, Snowmass, Ketchum, Denver, most recently, Boulder, followed by Charleston in 2028,