Ask Anthony: Three Questions for Marriott’s Manny Rappenecker

In this edition of Ask Anthony and in honor of LODGING‘s October 2019 issue highlighting women in hospitality, Anthony Melchiorri spent some time with his friend and vice president and global brand leader of Marriott Hotels, Manny Rappenecker. Here’s their conversation below.

Anthony Melchiorri: What advice do you have to people (especially women) looking to either get started in the hospitality industry or to advance their careers?

Manny Rappenecker: Whether you are just getting started or further down the road of your career, just go for it! In my experience, women prefer to be comfortable in knowing a job before they even think about applying for it, versus men who will just apply with minimal credentials; we have to be confident in ourselves. Create the opportunity and take the chance. You can connect the rest of the dots once you’re into it, just get your foot in the door and figure it out.

Melchiorri: Have you been treated fairly in your career?

Rappenecker: As a six-foot-one woman, I have never really felt as though it was man versus woman. I have been fortunate to be a part of a corporate culture where colleagues look out for each other, help each other, and support each other.

Melchiorri: What is one thing in your routine that you can’t do without?

Rappenecker: I need downtime. Time to recharge, read, and nap. Find your balance. You are only as good in your work world as you are in your personal world. It is also important to prioritize your health by eating well, working out, and remembering to get fresh air. After all, this is what we do for a living, it is not who we are.