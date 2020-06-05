Ask Anthony: Advice for  Hoteliers During the COVID-19 Crisis







Anthony Melchiorri, hotel fixer and host of Travel Channel’s Hotel Impossible, loves dishing out advice. From sharing best practices to tackling operational issues, he’s here to answer your questions. This edition of Ask Anthony originally appeared in LODGING‘s May/June 2020 issue.

What advice do you have for hoteliers during the COVID-19 crisis?

Things have changed.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have all been affected. We have adjusted how we interact with others, our environment, our industry, and some of us are dealing with the loss of loved ones.

As a result, things will be different, and while some things are going to get better, others are going to be completely different.

Throughout this global evolution, your mindset is the most important thing you can control. People all over the world are facing this new reality together, and none of us have been through this before.

I have no doubt, however, that the hospitality industry will get through this crisis stronger, but different. But the implementation of these changes will be a marathon, not a sprint. Mindset, preparation, and stamina are what you need to go forward. Don’t look at your hotel brand, your manager, or the person next to you—look at what your personal brand needs to be successful, both mentally and financially.

Trusting your instincts—those behaviors mediated by reactions below the conscious level—is more important now than ever. Perhaps it is time to change or double-down on careers. Perhaps it is time to become an entrepreneur. Perhaps it is time to get your master’s degree. Or, perhaps it is time to retire. Only you can make that decision.

I’ve been blessed to be in this industry for the past 30 years, and I hope to be in it for the 30 years to come. I’d be lying if I didn’t admit that some days are better than others, especially when this virus hit close to home. But remember, a positive mindset is key to your ongoing success. It’s not just words; a positive mindset is a lifestyle.

