Ashford Hospitality Trust Announces Two Sales

DALLAS, Texas—Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. announced the completion of the sales of the Hilton Houston NASA Clear Lake in Houston, Texas, for $27 million and the Residence Inn Evansville East in Evansville, Indiana, for $6 million.

When adjusted for the company’s anticipated capital expenditures, the combined sale price represents a 1.3 percent capitalization rate on net operating income or a multiple of 45.3 times Hotel EBITDA for the twelve months ended July 31, 2025. Excluding the anticipated capital spend, the combined sale price represents a 2.0 percent capitalization rate on net operating income or a multiple of 28.1 times Hotel EBITDA for the twelve months ended July 31, 2025.

“These transactions reflect our continued focus on creating shareholder value via multiple avenues,” commented President and Chief Executive Officer Stephen Zsigray. “In addition to our GRO AHT effort aimed at driving increased performance, selling these two non-core assets has deleveraged the platform, improved the coverage metrics of our recently extended MS 17 loan pool, and increased portfolio cash flow after debt service. We anticipate pursuing similar opportunistic sales in the coming months.”