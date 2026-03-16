Ascend Collection Surpasses 500 Hotel Openings

NORTH BETHESDA, Maryland—Ascend Collection, an upscale soft brand of Choice Hotels International, Inc., surpassed its 500th property milestone with the opening of new hotels, including The Harrison Hotel in Downtown Hollywood, Florida, and The Gould Hotel in Seneca Falls, New York.

The Harrison Hotel

Among the latest openings, The Harrison Hotel, an Ascend Collection Hotel, offers a newly renovated boutique experience in Downtown Hollywood, Florida, between Miami and Fort Lauderdale. The 95-room hotel is located in the city’s arts, dining, and entertainment district and offers access to Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport, Port Everglades, and Port Miami. The hotel offers complimentary WiFi and hot breakfast, an outdoor pool, fitness center, on-site dining and poolside bar, free airport transportation, and 2,500 square feet of flexible meeting space.

The Gould Hotel

In Seneca Falls, New York, The Gould Hotel, an Ascend Collection Hotel, is situated in the Finger Lakes region. Originally opened in 1920, the restored 48-room property has served guests for over 105 years and is located beside the Women’s Rights National Historical Park, within steps of local shops, museums, and canal walks. Interiors include hardwood floors and curated historic details, along with amenities such as complimentary breakfast and a fitness center.

Ascend Collection continues to build on its growth with a pipeline of 70 properties as of March 2, in key markets across the United States and internationally, including anticipated openings in Flagstaff, Arizona, Anaheim, California, and Miami, Florida.

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Additional milestones for Ascend Collection’s international portfolio in the last year include:

Deepened European presence by entering Poland with its first property.

Accelerated growth in Canada with the addition of six new properties in Québec.

Entry into Africa with the upcoming debut of a property in the Maasai Mara National Reserve.

Expanding the brand’s presence in Latin America with the opening of its first property in Chile.

A long-term distribution and master franchise agreement with SSAW Hotels & Resorts in China, which will add over 9,500 rooms to the brand.

Statements From Leadership

“Reaching 500 open hotels is a defining milestone for Ascend Collection and a powerful reflection of the momentum across our entire upscale portfolio,” said Indy Adenaw, senior vice president, Upscale Segment, Choice Hotels International. “This achievement underscores the strength of our soft brand strategy and the growing demand for distinctive, experience-driven hotels. Each Ascend Collection property is thoughtfully designed to reflect its local community while delivering the elevated amenities, flexible spaces, and authentic experiences today’s upscale guests expect.”

“The performance and compelling value proposition of our soft brands continue to resonate with both developers and guests,” said Mark Shalala, senior vice president, development, upscale brands, Choice Hotels International. “Ascend Collection and Radisson Individuals offer owners the flexibility to maintain their hotel’s unique identity while leveraging the power of Choice Hotels’ distribution, technology, and award-winning loyalty platform. They are well-positioned in their respective segments to capture demand, support owner success, and maintain their leading position in the dynamic and growing soft brand category.”