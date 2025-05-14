Tucson, Arizona—Arriba Capital has arranged a cash-out refinance for the DoubleTree by Hilton Tucson Downtown Convention Center, a 170-room full-service hotel.

Developed in partnership between Caliber, Rio Nuevo, and the City of Tucson, the hotel opened in 2021. Operated by Highgate under a long-term franchise agreement with Hilton Worldwide, the property has played a significant role in supporting local economic development and attracting citywide events.

The new financing structure provided cash-out proceeds to the sponsor and supports long-term ownership, operational flexibility, and continued investment in the asset. Arriba Capital served as the exclusive financial advisor on the transaction.

“We’re proud to have played a role in securing long-term financing for one of Tucson’s most strategically positioned hospitality assets,” said Ryan Bosch, principal at Arriba Capital. “This hotel is not only a key demand driver for the downtown convention ecosystem—it’s also a catalyst for broader economic growth in Southern Arizona.”

“This was a complex transaction with several moving pieces as we neared close. Ryan, Jeremy, and the team’s steady guidance and persistence were critical in helping us get this across the finish line. We are grateful for the continued partnership with Arriba and excited to see the next phase for the DoubleTree Tucson!” said Chris Reighard of Caliber.

The DoubleTree’s location offers walkable access to the Tucson Convention Center and benefits from demand drivers including the University of Arizona, Roadrunners hockey, and the internationally recognized Tucson Gem and Mineral Show.