Arriba Capital Closes Hotel Construction Loan For The Scoundrel

By LODGING Staff
The Scoundrel
SCOTTSDALE—Arriba Capital announced that it recently closed a $40 million construction loan for the development of a 128-key Marriott Tribute Portfolio Hotel called The Scoundrel. The new hotel is located in downtown Gatlinburg, which is the gateway to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and sees over three million visitors annually.

The borrower is an experienced, privately held hospitality management and development group based in Gatlinburg. Arriba has financed multiple projects for the borrower.

