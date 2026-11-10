Knoxville, Tennessee—Arriba Capital announced that it recently arranged a $47,000,000 senior construction loan for the ground-up development of a 175-key Moxy by Marriott in downtown Knoxville, Tennessee. The loan represents approximately 77 percent of total project cost and was provided by a national lender experienced in hospitality assets. Arriba Capital served as the exclusive financial advisor for the transaction.

Slated to open in 2028, the seven-story hotel will be at the entrance to Knoxville’s Old City, the city’s historic entertainment district, where restored 19th-century warehouses now house restaurants, music venues, galleries, and craft breweries. The site is within walking distance of the new Covenant Health Park, Market Square, and the broader downtown core, with the University of Tennessee campus a short drive away. M

The hotel will offer three distinct food and beverage outlets. The Getaway, a 4,300-square-foot rooftop bar and lounge, pairs a whiskey-forward cocktail program with views of the Knoxville skyline. On the ground floor, Bar Moxy anchors the lobby with craft cocktails, local beer, and a keg art wall, while The Pop-Up Hub, an outdoor breezeway bar with stadium-style seating and a game-day setup, is built to capture the steady foot traffic moving between the city’s sporting venues and the Old City.

The project is being developed by Vector Hospitality, an Atlanta-based hotel development and management group with an established presence in the Knoxville market.

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Statements From Leadership

“Downtown Knoxville has seen steady demand growth, and new hotel supply has not kept pace,” said Tim Valaski, vice president at Arriba Capital. “Vector brought a well-located site and a proven operating track record in the market, which gave the lender real confidence in the plan. Ground-up construction financing still requires the right project and the right structure, and this one had both.”

“The Old City has long been one of downtown Knoxville’s most vibrant and distinctive neighborhoods, and we’re excited to introduce a hotel that reflects its energy, creativity, and character,” said Aman Patel, president of Vector Hospitality. “The Moxy represents another exciting step in expanding our footprint in downtown Knoxville and furthering our investment in a market we strongly believe in. Our vision is to create more than just a place to stay. We want the Moxy to become an extension of the Old City experience, where guests can immerse themselves in the neighborhood’s culture, entertainment, and nightlife while creating a welcoming space for locals to enjoy as well. We’re proud to contribute to the continued evolution of this historic district and look forward to becoming part of its unique landscape.”