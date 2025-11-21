Arlo Hotels Announces Partnership With Kind Traveler

NEW YORK, New York—Arlo Hotels announced a partnership with Kind Traveler, a regenerative travel platform that empowers travelers to make a positive impact on the destinations they visit. Through Kind Traveler’s Every Stay Gives Back (ESGB) program, a portion of every Arlo hotel stay will now support local charities across Arlo’s properties in New York City, Chicago, Miami, and Washington, D.C.

“This partnership represents an exciting milestone for Arlo Hotels as we expand our commitment to sustainability and community support,” said Oleg Pavlov, founder and chief executive officer of Quadrum Global and Arlo Hotels. “By helping lead Kind Traveler’s debut across major U.S. cities, we’re turning every guest stay into an opportunity to make a meaningful difference. We hope this partnership helps guests feel even better about their travels, knowing they are actively giving back to the communities they explore.”

As part of the partnership, each Arlo hotel will display locally crafted wood plaques, digital touchpoints, and QR codes linking guests directly to their Positive Impact Dashboard, offering real-time visibility into how their stay contributes to community well-being. These tools translate data into metrics that highlight how dollars are reinvested locally.

Supporting Nonprofits

From food-security initiatives to wildlife conservation and direct-support services, each Arlo property has selected a nonprofit rooted in its neighborhood:

Arlo SoHo + The Lower Eastside Girls Club: Provides free, year-round programs in STEM, arts, wellness, and mentoring to empower girls and gender-expansive youth on the Lower East Side.

Arlo NoMad + City Harvest: New York City’s largest food rescue organization is recovering and delivering millions of pounds of food to families in need.

Arlo Midtown + Henry Street Settlement: A nonprofit offering social services, arts programs, healthcare access, and shelter to strengthen marginalized communities in NYC.

Arlo Williamsburg + Breaking Ground: Provides supportive housing, street outreach, and essential services to help individuals experiencing homelessness.

Arlo Chicago + Deborah’s Place: Provides supportive housing, services, and healing-centered care to help women experiencing homelessness in Chicago.

Arlo Wynwood + Pelican Harbor Seabird Station: Rescues, rehabilitates, and releases injured wildlife—specializing in seabirds—while advancing conservation education in South Florida.

Arlo Washington DC + Downtown DC Foundation: Advances community well-being in the District by supporting public space revitalization, social services, and programs that enhance safety, equity, and vibrancy for all residents, workers, and visitors.

Creating a Measurable, Guest-Centric Impact

Arlo Hotels will contribute $0.50 per night, per guest to their designated local nonprofit, ensuring that every stay leaves a measurable imprint on the surrounding community. Kind Traveler’s ESGB program provides hotels with a formalized, third-party-validated giving model, offering full transparency into donation flows and community outcomes. The live Positive Impact Dashboard displays key metrics, including meals delivered, wildlife rehabilitated, shelter nights funded, and more. Guests can also explore “How to Travel Kindly” recommendations, inspiring deeper engagement with local causes during their stay.

Recent research reinforces this movement. According to Booking.com’s 2025 Travel & Sustainability Report, 73 percent of travelers want their spending to directly benefit local communities, and 84 percent say sustainability influences their travel choices.

“Through Kind Traveler’s Every Stay Gives Back program, guests can now easily understand how their travel dollars are being reinvested back into the community,” said Jessica Blotter, chief executive officer CEO and co-founder of Kind Traveler. “We’re thrilled to debut this partnership with Arlo Hotels and mobilize funding for a new group of organizations across major U.S. cities, turning every stay into an opportunity for positive impact.”