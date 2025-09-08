Are Your Housekeeping Uniforms Saying the Wrong Thing About Your Brand?

How smart apparel solutions can transform housekeeping into your ultimate competitive advantage

In any hotel lobby, guests can feel the brand experience, like carefully curated details, pristine surfaces, and welcoming staff. But the real magic happens behind closed doors—in the minutes between checkout and check-in— when housekeeping teams transform rooms into five-star experiences.

These professionals uphold the brand’s promise, ensuring every room reflects the standard of excellence the property exudes. Despite being the backbone of the hospitality business, their work often goes unnoticed. This is particularly true when outdated apparel fails to reflect its essential role in guest satisfaction.

Apparel made to move at the speed of hospitality

Today’s housekeeping teams face unique challenges. Staff schedules fluctuate with occupancy rates. Seasonal workers need immediate integration. Part-time employees require the same professional presentation as full-time staff. Traditional apparel programs weren’t designed for this reality.

Cintas and Design Collective are helping hospitality leaders adapt to this new pace. Their apparel programs are built for flexibility, efficiency, and brand consistency—tailored to meet the evolving demands of modern housekeeping teams.

This future-focused approach includes:

Garment Dispensing Solution that eliminates guesswork around sizing and availability, streamlining apparel access and reducing administrative overhead.

that eliminates guesswork around sizing and availability, streamlining apparel access and reducing administrative overhead. Performance-driven fabrics that support the physical demands of housekeeping roles while maintaining comfort and durability.

that support the physical demands of housekeeping roles while maintaining comfort and durability. Professional styling that ensures every team member, whether full-time, part-time, or seasonal, represents the brand with confidence.

By combining operational innovation with thoughtful design, Cintas and Design Collective deliver apparel solutions that go beyond uniforms—they’re tools for workforce empowerment and brand elevation.

Designed for tomorrow’s hospitality workforce

The Xccelerate Collection from Cintas and Design Collective was created with a single-minded purpose—to work as hard as today’s housekeeping teams.

Built for movement, the collection includes four-way stretch fabrics that flex with staff as they navigate tight spaces and transition from room to room. Moisture-wicking technology helps maintain comfort across variable climates and long shifts, while strategic pocket placement and secure closures keep essentials close at hand—allowing associates to stay equipped and focused.

“The new Xccelerate garment is sporty, breathable, and features stretchable fabric that adapts to every movement of the job function,” said Toni Ingram, director of human resources at Warwick Philadelphia. “It’s ideal for the demands of the dynamic, fast-paced job. The uniform not only meets performance needs but also inspires pride in appearance and comfort in motion.”

At The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center, Joseph Carcamo, director of room operations, shared how the collection has elevated both team morale and operational efficiency:

“Our housekeeping team plays a vital role in shaping the guest experience, and Xccelerate helps them do that with confidence. The collection complements our property’s character while giving our team the comfort and style they deserve. It’s easy to care for, durable, and designed for movement — which means our team can work more efficiently and comfortably throughout the day.”

The takeaway? Apparel programs aren’t just about looks — they’re about operational impact. Smarter apparel choices can lead to smoother workflows, improved morale and a better guest experience.

Empower your housekeeping heroes

This Housekeeping Week, look beyond traditional recognition programs and consider how your apparel program reflects respect and investment in your team.

Sponsored by Cintas.