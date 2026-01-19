AquaRev Water Launches Hotel Pool Savings Assessment

HONOLULU, Hawaii—AquaRev Water announced the launch of its Hotel Pool Operating Savings Assessment, an operator-friendly program designed to help hotel and resort teams quantify the cost operations savings for pool operations—particularly water loss, chemical spend, and maintenance hours—and identify practical opportunities to improve performance without increasing staff burden.

Hotel pools face continual variability: weather, bather load, and chemistry shifts that often produce disproportionate recurring costs. Yet many properties lack a consistent method to translate day-to-day pool inputs into portfolio-level insight that ownership and sustainability leadership can act on.

“Operators are being asked to do more with less – while also documenting performance,” said Keith Morrill, president and founder, Eng., AquaRev Water. “This assessment gives engineering and ops teams a simple way to turn pool inputs into an executive-level story: what it costs, what’s driving it, and where measurable reductions are possible.”

The assessment includes:

Advertisement

A baseline review of chemical inputs

Make-up water estimation (water loss) and cost impact

Pool system configuration review (water return pipe counts)

A recommended performance framework and ROI model with savings estimate

Designed to Reduce Complexity for On-Property Teams

AquaRev Water provides a passive, in-line solution that works with existing water treatment systems and is designed for commercial use with NSF/ANSI 50 certification (via IAPMO) and WQA certification.

“The best operational improvements are the ones that don’t add another routine or another vendor dependency,” Morrill added. “We focus on practical execution—install, stabilize, measure – so teams can protect guest experience and reduce recurring inputs without increasing workload.”