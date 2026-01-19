Appellation Healdsburg Joins Small Luxury Hotels of the World

HEALDSBURG, California—Appellation Healdsburg announced its acceptance into Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH), a curated collection of independently spirited hotels. The partnership marks the first Appellation hotel to join SLH.

“Appellation Healdsburg was created to honor the spirit of Sonoma County through food, wine, and community,” said Christopher Hunsberger, co-founder and chief operating officer of Appellation. “Joining Small Luxury Hotels of the World connects us to like-minded independent hotels and discerning travelers around the globe that share our belief in approachable luxury and meaningful, place-based experiences. It is a privilege to align our very first new-build hotel with an organization that celebrates individuality and excellence.”

Property Details

Located on the north side of Healdsburg in Sonoma County on eight-and-a-half acres, Appellation Healdsburg is a culinary-driven retreat designed to immerse guests in the region’s food, wine, and agricultural heritage, with 108 guestrooms and suites, two pools, Terroir Spa, a wellness program, programming, and extensive indoor-outdoor event spaces. Culinary experiences include Folia Bar & Kitchen, which offers American cuisine fueled by live oak embers, led by Executive Chef David Intonato and Chef de Cuisine Reed Palmer.

Andys Beeline, the resort’s rooftop lounge, offers shareable bites, garden-infused cocktails, and vineyard views. Terroir Spa offers treatments inspired by the surrounding landscape, locally sourced botanicals, and holistic rituals. Through Crafted at Appellation, guests are invited to dive into Sonoma’s creative spirit — joining local artisans, farmers, and makers in hands-on workshops.

Small Luxury Hotels Partnership

“Joining Small Luxury Hotels of the World is a wonderful acknowledgment of the experiences we’ve created here at Appellation Healdsburg,” said Charlie Palmer, co-founder and chief executive officer of Appellation. “From our signature restaurants and bars to immersive workshops celebrating Sonoma’s artisans and seasonal bounty, every detail is designed to connect guests with the spirit of the region while offering a distinctive hotel experience.”

Through the partnership with SLH, Appellation Healdsburg joins a global portfolio of more than 650 hotels across 90+ countries.

“We are delighted to welcome Appellation Healdsburg to the SLH portfolio, an exciting 2025 hotel opening in Northern California,” said Richard Hyde, chief operating officer of Small Luxury Hotels of the World. “The vision brought to life by renowned chef Charlie Palmer and Christopher Hunsberger at Appellation Healdsburg reflects the Independently Minded ethos of SLH and is deeply rooted in place. We know SLH travelers will enjoy the authentic Sonoma Country immersion on offer at the hotel, including the standout culinary and wellness experiences.”