NEW YORK, New York—Apicii, in partnership with Extell Development, announced the upcoming debuts of four dining concepts at Kimpton Era Midtown New York. The rollout begins with Bar Rocco, led by chef Rocco DiSpirito, and The Parlor, a European-inspired bar. In mid-March, Latin steakhouse Amasa will open its doors, along with Bar Amasa, a casual cantina. The Asian rooftop izakaya Jade Rabbit will open in April.

All four concepts were brought to life by New York City-based SLCE Architects and interior design studio INC Architecture & Design.

Bar Rocco: Opening Early March 2026

Bar Rocco, an Italian American brasserie, offers panoramic views of Rockefeller Plaza. DiSpirito has designed a market-driven menu informed by his visits to regional greenmarkets and relationships with local farmers and purveyors. From its mosaic floors and paneled walls to its banquette seating and scarlet ceramic bar, Bar Rocco’s design is an homage to classic Midtown institutions.

DiSpirito’s menu includes Mama’s Meatballs, alongside Oysters “Rocco-Feller”, served warm on the half-shell with Guanciale and Herbal Broth, Pappardelle Genovese with 24-hour smoked short rib ragu, and the Hester Street Home Fries (double-fried russet potatoes served with lemon aioli).

The Parlor: Opening Early March 2026

The Parlor is an all-day gathering place inspired by the neighborhood bars and cafés of Europe. The menu draws from French, Italian, and Spanish traditions, such as fresh-baked croissants, hand-pulled espressos, paninis, and aperitivo-style snacks, along with spritzes, wines, and cocktails. The room includes floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook Rockefeller Plaza and the midtown streetscape, as well as a mix of lounge and bar seating.

Amasa: Opening mid-March 2026

Amasa is a Latin steakhouse that highlights the region’s culinary traditions and flavors. Chef Christopher Loeffl’s (Cimera, Cozobi, Mercantile Dining & Provisions) menu draws from the spice profiles of Peru and Mexico. Latin and American cuts of Heritage Black Angus beef are paired with regional marinades and sauces such as citrus garlic mojo and Aji Amarillo Béarnaise. The restaurant’s design is inspired by the region’s natural landscape, with earth-tone mosaic finishes, jewel-toned fabrics, and hand-crafted terracotta lighting. Bar Amasa is the restaurant’s street-level cantina serving Latin cocktails alongside Mexican tacos.

Jade Rabbit: Opening April 2026

Jade Rabbit is named after the mythical jade rabbit of the moon and offers 360-degree views of Rockefeller Center and the New York City skyline. The rooftop izakaya includes small plates with Asian flavors meant for sharing, along with interpretations of classic Asian and tiki cocktails. Drawing on New York’s Chinatown dining legacies, its tomato-red bar is framed by tiled portals and temple-like joinery, along with hand-painted lotus motifs.