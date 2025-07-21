Finance & DevelopmentAnchored in Baltimore’s History: The William Fell Baltimore, Tapestry Collection by Hilton...
By George Seli
The William Fell Baltimore, Tapestry Collection by Hilton
Photo Credit: The William Fell Baltimore, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Hilton’s newest addition to its Tapestry Collection, The William Fell, is a transformation of a historic boutique hotel in the heart of the Fell’s Point neighborhood, located along the north shore of Baltimore’s Harbor. The hotel’s 18th-century building has served as a Christian boardinghouse, a YMCA, and a Vinegar Works bottling factory before reopening as the Admiral Fell Inn in 1985. Composed of seven adjoining buildings, The William Fell now blends contemporary luxury with the neighborhood’s rich history and charm.

“With the reinvestment and reimagining of Fell’s Point, The William Fell is poised to elevate the neighborhood as one of its prime anchor institutions,” commented Justin Jabara, president of Meyer Jabara Hotels. “We are pleased to unveil this exceptional new space, ushering in a new era of history, culture, and community, all while providing guests—from near and far—the opportunity to explore the city’s renowned restaurants, local gems, and scenic waterfront.”

Amenities include fully overhauled guestrooms and suites, a new lobby and common area with a coffee bar, a fitness center, and 2,400 square feet of banquet/meeting space. The thoughtfully designed, upscale guestrooms and suites honor the area’s maritime heritage and afford views of Baltimore’s cobblestone streets and picturesque waterfront. Broadway Square and Pier, as well as more than 60 restaurants, cafes, entertainment venues, shops, and attractions, are within walking distance. Guests who wish to dine onsite can experience the property’s signature restaurant, The William Fell Tavern, led by Executive Chef Tom Collins. The Tavern offers traditional American fare with Baltimore delicacies such as jumbo lump crab and Orange Crushes. 

George Seli is the editor of LODGING.

