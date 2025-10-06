Conferences and EventsLodging ConferenceAmericas Best Value Studios by Sonesta Launches as Brand Expansion
Americas Best Value Studios by Sonesta Launches as Brand Expansion

By LODGING Staff

NEWTON, Massachusetts—Sonesta International Hotels Corporation (Sonesta) announced the debut of Americas Best Value Studios by Sonesta, an extended-stay extension of Americas Best Value Inn (ABVI). This new brand offering within the ABVI portfolio is designed to meet the demand for value-driven, longer-term accommodations.

Americas Best Value Studios by Sonesta aims to serve guests at an accessible price point. Each Studio suite will include a kitchenette with an apartment-sized refrigerator, stove top, microwave, and sink. The operational model for these properties will include a front desk presence, bi-weekly housekeeping services, and mandatory on-site laundry facilities. Guests can also expect morning coffee service and will find vending options, as well as an optional lobby market. Pet-friendly accommodations will be a required offering across all locations.

“Americas Best Value Studios by Sonesta represents a strategic evolution of our trusted Americas Best Value Inn brand,” said Keith Pierce, executive vice president and president of franchise development, Sonesta. “We are expanding our offerings to directly address the increasing demand within the extended stay segment, providing a practical and comfortable solution for travelers seeking longer-term lodging at an exceptional value. This new brand type allows our local franchised owner-operators to tap into a growing market while maintaining the friendly community-focused experience that Americas Best Value Inn is known for.”

Americas Best Value Studios is a new offering within Americas Best Value Inn by Sonesta. Americas Best Value Inn maintains a majority presence in secondary and tertiary markets.

