Ambros Daytona Joins Wyndham’s Trademark Collection

NEW YORK—Ambros Daytona, a 50-room boutique hotel in Daytona, Florida, announced that it has joined Wyndham’s Trademark Collection. Operating on the principle that travel is deeply personal, Trademark Collection properties provide guests with the opportunity to experience the destination on their own terms.

Property Details

Developed by Louis S. Caiola, Graham Jones, and Gregory Jones, Ambros Daytona is located on Daytona Beach’s Atlantic Avenue, known as “The Shores”, and offers guests 50 rooms and suites across two categories—Queen rooms averaging 325 square feet and King Family Suites ranging between 325 and 500 square feet. Several rooms provide full ocean views. Each room and suite is designed with a custom color “Ambros Cool Blanche” color palette, along with “Greek Villa” hues. Local muralist Christopher Nebel created the murals in the rooms, drawing inspiration from the artistic style seen in Lenny Kravitz’s Brazilian home. The hotel scent, Apotheke White Vetiver, offers guests a sensory experience through diffusers, room sprays, and bath amenities.

The hotel’s original three-story structure has undergone an extensive transformation, and the building’s exterior envelope remains untouched. The extensive interior reimagining includes a new seawall, parking lot, pool, and pool deck, all refreshed with new decorative railings, landscaping, and lighting. Ambros Daytona also includes an outdoor swimming pool with sunloungers and daybeds, complemented by The Counter, a poolside cafe where guests can order light refreshments, wine, beer, and light coastal fare.

Statements From Leadership

“We’re thrilled to partner with Wyndham and bring Ambros Daytona to a wider audience of travelers who are seeking an upscale, boutique hospitality experience,” said Louis Caiola, co-founder of Ambros Daytona. “Daytona Beach is an important place for us, and we’re excited to have the opportunity to share what makes this stretch of the Atlantic coastline special with their guests.”

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Graham Jones, co-founder of GRJ LLC and developer of Ambros Daytona, said, “We saw an opportunity to revitalize the city with the opening of Ambros Daytona, and we’re thrilled that this vision is shared by Wyndham. Ambros Daytona represents a new era of hospitality in Daytona Beach, and we’re proud to showcase what the city has to offer to our guests.”