Ambiente’s Expanding Influence Opens New Doors for Hoteliers

Since its debut in 1990, Ambiente—which, along with the Premiere trade fair, took the place of Messe Frankfurt’s International Spring Fair—has evolved into one of the most impactful consumer goods shows around the world. The exhibitors, who showcase suppliers, equipment, solutions, and concepts, are divided into the Dining (tableware, kitchen, and household), Living (interior design), and Giving (personal accessories and more) areas, ensuring that there’s something for everyone at the annual show. Its buyers represent industry verticals including furniture and decoration, food/supermarkets, ceramics, and department stores, while attendees include decision-makers, service providers, wholesale suppliers, facility managers, procurement professionals, and representatives from the hotel, restaurant, and catering (HoReCa) industry.

This variety of buyers and exhibitors facilitates numerous possibilities, and the hotel industry has taken notice; representatives from Marriott Hotel Holding, Caddie Hotel, and Minor Hotels Europe & Americas have attended at least one of Ambiente, Christmasworld, and Creativeworld, which kicked off together in Frankfurt in February. Hotel participation is in its early stages, but it enables connections with a diverse spectrum of companies.

Lee Riddle, vice president of sales at Lodge Manufacturing, highlighted how important Ambiente is for both his company and the industry overall. “It provides us a great opportunity to see not only a vast number of our international distributor partners but also a solid number of key U.S. retail buyers … who are looking to see new global design trends, innovative products, and emerging suppliers all in one place,” Riddle told LODGING. Lodge Manufacturing, a cast iron cookware company, has been exhibiting at Ambiente for over 30 years, and Riddle called it an “incredibly valuable show” that provides the opportunity to bring a diverse audience together in a global atmosphere.

Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH (Photo Credit: Jens Liebchen)

Ambiente’s Impact on International Growth

Like Riddle, Shane Miller, general manager – North America at THE CUSTOM CHEF by Cuisine::pro , has been exhibiting THE COOK SHOP & THE CUSTOM CHEF shop in shops—featuring personalized Japanese and German steel knives—at Ambiente for several years, and he highlighted the impact that the show has had. “The biggest difference [compared to other shows] for us is the sheer volume of decision-makers and executives,” said Miller. “In this show specifically, you get not just the key decision-makers, but the people who are shaping the strategy for the overall market. To see and talk to these people and understand what’s going on globally is super impactful. It allows us to kind of reshape our strategy and think more forward. Meeting these people and showing them firsthand the experience that we can bring has been monumental to the overall business.”

Emphasizing the importance of meeting with decision-makers and being represented among other top brands, Miller explained how Ambiente has played a key role in the growth of THE CUSTOM CHEF. He noted that its international expansion stemmed from conversations at the fair over the past few years; specifically, Miller stated that their partnerships with IMERCO(one of Denmark’s biggest retailers), @home in South Africa, and North American powerhouses like Macy’s, Nordstrom, and Crate & Barrel were all sparked by their participation in Ambiente. He called it “the show to be at,” as he shared his perspective that Ambiente’s attendance is growing due to the impact that it’s having on business and strategy. “I would say it’s like the Disney World of our category, where everybody wants to go, and everybody wants to shine and show their best,” said Miller. “This is our stage, and we’ve got to showcase. It’s not just us, but other brands are doing it. When I looked at other competitors, I saw things like live TikTok shopping and other cool demonstrations with very influential chefs in the marketplace. And so, I think it’s become really an attraction. When you have that come together, it really builds something special.”

Whereas Miller and Riddle previously experienced the benefits of attending Ambiente, Joelle Mertzel, founder and president of Kitchen Concepts Unlimited, LLC, participated in the show for the first time in 2026. For the Los Angeles-based housewares manufacturing company, Ambiente marked its first international exhibition. Mertzel called it a “fantastic” experience and explained how the show fueled the growth of the company’s business.

“We were once a domestic company—now, we are global,” she said. “We wrote orders for stores in Hungary, the Netherlands, Ireland, France, Italy, and Germany. Plus, we have strong interest from retailers and distributors in Japan, Portugal, Iceland, Australia, Canada, and more. I truly watched our business explode before my eyes. Attending Ambiente was beneficial because it exposed my company, brand, and products to retailers globally.”

Looking Ahead

For the hotel industry, Ambiente can be the catalyst for substantial international growth, as it presents the chance to connect with numerous buyers and decision-makers from around the world. With its diverse range of product offerings, hoteliers have an opportunity to discover innovative products that their competitors haven’t found yet across various aspects of the business. As Ambiente continues to cement its reputation as a leading international trade show, the fair can become a competitive advantage for hotel brands and representatives who are eager to engage on a global stage.