Amadeus Releases Findings From Its Travel Dreams 2026 Survey

Amadeus released a new research project, Travel Dreams 2026: From data to delight, which found that modern travel is increasingly being used as a mental health reset, not just as a leisure activity.

41 percent of the 6,000 travelers surveyed said they aimed to return from a trip with a calmer nervous system, while a third of them described an ideal destination as one where they are inspired to digitally detox because the world around them is more interesting.

Francisco Pérez-Lozao Rüter, president, hospitality, Amadeus, said, “Travel Dreams 2026 has clear implications for the hospitality sector. Mental well-being is no longer a spa-only concept. It’s embedded in operational details such as giving travelers back time, quiet, and comfort, as well as emotional safety. Hotels that design experiences to reduce cognitive load, rather than adding stimulation, are better aligned with how travelers now use travel as a form of self-regulation and recovery.”

Revenue-Generating Attributes

The focus on mental health was further reflected in Travel Dreams 2026 research, which showed guests are willing to pay a premium for offerings that reduce friction, add comfort, and give them a sense of control. The top six revenue-generating attributes identified were (in order of traveler preference):

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Early check-in/late check-out Room view/floor selection Personalized wellness amenities Sleep optimization packages Enhanced oxygen and air quality in rooms Local experience kits/curated guides

74 percent of travelers said they want their trips to be personalized, and the results suggested that if modern retailing opportunities like room attributes are pitched strategically, they could deliver significant returns.

AI Usage

According to the report, AI implementation is accelerating, with only one hotelier out of 500 questioned not planning to invest in this area in 2026. Per hotel, the average spend earmarked for AI in 2026 is $320,000, rising to $400,000 in the United States. Hoteliers said this spend would focus on revenue intelligence, forecasting, automation, and chatbots.

Getting generative engine optimization (GEO) and search engine optimization (SEO) right is the top reported demand-generation priority for hoteliers in 2026. With 69% of travelers reportedly relying solely on AI search summaries, visibility within generative search is now essential to reaching target audiences.

Francisco Pérez-Lozao Rüter adds: “With AI adoption becoming virtually universal among hoteliers around the world and generative search reshaping how travelers discover and choose brands, 2026 will be the year the industry turns digital ambition into decisive, competitive action.”

However, Travel Dreams 2026 research makes one thing clear: travelers still value the human touch – they want people to welcome them, help them, and look after them. These results suggest that AI may be best working quietly in the background: adapting rooms to their preferences, minimizing waiting and uncertainty, and helping staff respond faster, so the entire stay feels effortless.

Sustainability

The research also showed that sustainability has shifted from a” nice to have” to an expectation, with three-quarters of travelers saying sustainability credentials influence their hotel choice. Among travelers who valued sustainability, many were also willing to pay a price premium, averaging 11.7 percent more for a night at a hotel with stronger environmental practices.

All the hoteliers researched in Travel Dreams 2026 said they were actively planning to spend on sustainability initiatives in 2026, with an average spend of around 7 percent of total business expenditure. Over a third of hoteliers (35 percent) also stated that sustainability was a key factor in how they differentiate a property.

Francisco Pérez-Lozao Rüter, president, Hospitality, Amadeus, said, “AI and sustainability are reshaping travel: both must enhance the human experience rather than replace it. AI should work behind the scenes and aim to reduce friction, anticipate needs, and let staff focus on welcoming and caring for guests, while strong environmental credentials build trust, influence choices, and can even justify premium pricing. Together, they define the hotels that travelers increasingly seek.”