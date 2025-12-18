New data from Amadeus found which destinations are currently topping hotel occupancy charts over Christmas and New Year’s. According to AmadeusDemand360 data as of Dec. 4, 2025, global hotel occupancy is up a modest 0.5 percent from 2024.

The top destinations for holiday travel are:

Tromso, Norway, 93 percent Aruba, 89 percent Queenstown, New Zealand, 86 percent Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam, 83 percent Curacao, 80 percent Whistler, Canada, 80 percent Waikoloa, Hawaii, 78 percent Ko Samui, Thailand, 77 percent Langkawi, Malaysia, 77 percent Cairns, Australia, 76 percent

While the Caribbean remains the destination of choice for a significant contingent of travelers, Norway is currently the most popular getaway.

Destinations on the Rise

Curacao stands out as an emerging holiday destination, with the biggest year-on-year increase in occupancy of the top 10 locations (11 percent). Meanwhile, hoteliers in Waikoloa, Hawaii, achieved the highest Average Daily Rate (ADR) ($942) among the top ten most occupied regions.

Guanacaste in Costa Rica has secured the top ADR recorded so far, where hotel rooms are averaging over $2,600. Meanwhile, Cairns, Australia, recorded an ADR of $286, the lowest of the top ten destinations.

Overall, the data shows that the holiday period remains an important opportunity for hoteliers, with global revenue predicted to reach $7.4 billion over Christmas and New Year’s. New York alone is expecting to bring in $66 million, more than any other city worldwide.

“Travelers are showing new enthusiasm this holiday season, with clear demand for destinations that offer everything from sunny beaches to snowy winter escapes,” said Katie Moro, vice president, data partnerships, hospitality, Amadeus. “This mix reflects a growing appetite for diverse experiences and a willingness to venture beyond the usual holiday spots. With access to forward-looking insights, hoteliers can launch hyper-personalized awareness campaigns, plan their staffing more effectively and refine their revenue strategies to make the most of the season.