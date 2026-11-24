Amadeus announced that IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) has selected Amadeus Delphi products as part of the IHG Sales & Catering program, a new global brand standard for IHG Groups & Events. This is the next step in IHG’s focus on evolving how the company brings groups and events to market.

A Connected Technology Ecosystem

With Delphi, IHG extends its use of the Amadeus Hotel IT ecosystem, including the Central Reservations System (ACRS), MeetingBroker, Travel Intelligence, and advertising products. Delphi will also integrate with IHG’s property management and revenue management capabilities. For event planners and travelers, this is intended to support a smoother, more connected experience throughout the planning process.

Implementation includes three Delphi configurations—Delphi Advanced, Delphi Core, and Delphi Foundations, expected mid-2027—each designed to meet different hotelier needs, from large hotels with significant meetings and events business to medium- and small-sized properties. A key benefit of Delphi Foundations is supporting hotels with rooms-only groups. The three configurations give IHG the flexibility to offer hotels options suited to the different group business needs across its portfolio of properties.

Integrating Delphi across IHG’s technology stack brings hotels’ sales and revenue management teams closer together, helping to optimize group rate recommendations. At the same time, its connection to the Amadeus Central Reservations System and hotel property management system means group blocks and availability update automatically.

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Additional Details

In addition to Delphi, IHG intends to adopt Email to RFP, an AI enhancement within MeetingBroker that enables hotels to automatically convert inbound email enquiries and their attachments into structured Requests for Proposals, helping to reduce manual data entry and accelerate response times.

Amadeus’ connected ecosystem is designed to support hotel teams by bringing sales, event planning, guest room management, and operational teams closer together. By helping streamline spreadsheets, emails, and manual processes, these tools can give hotel teams more time to focus on business opportunities, respond to enquiries, and support event delivery.

Statements From Leadership

“Today’s announcement marks an important milestone in our partnership with IHG and in our vision for a more connected hospitality industry,” said Joerg Schuler, EVP, hospitality commercial at Amadeus. “Our vision goes far beyond individual technology solutions—it’s about creating an ecosystem that gives hotel teams the tools and insight they need to work smarter, helps meeting planners bring events to life at small and large properties, and ultimately creates a smoother and more personalized experience for travelers.”

“The expansion of our relationship with Amadeus supports IHG’s ambition to transform Groups & Events into a growth engine by standardizing our global operating model, leveraging enterprise data and AI, and scaling capabilities across our portfolio,” said Paul Proctor, Senior Vice President, Loyalty & Partnerships, IHG Hotels & Resorts.