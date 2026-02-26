Amadeus Announces Acquisition of SkyLink

NEW YORK—Amadeus announces the acquisition of SkyLink. Founded to improve the corporate travel experience, SkyLink has built a proprietary AI architecture and multilayer orchestration engine designed to integrate seamlessly into chat platforms. This enables travelers to quickly book and service flights and hotels conversationally, while businesses can benefit from cost savings.

Amadeus is enabling its products with AI-powered conversational layers that help customers’ employees more easily access insights and make fuller use of existing capabilities. SkyLink’s AI-native framework pairs with Amadeus’ global scale and suite of APIs. Operating across more than 190 markets and processing billions of search requests and millions of travel transactions every day, Amadeus’ scale enables AI to be applied reliably and at volume.

One immediate benefit of this deal to the traveler is SkyLink’s complementary technology to support the needs of the Travel Management Company (TMC) world. This will enhance and extend Amadeus’ solution capabilities for corporate travel. Over time, Amadeus will be expanding these AI-driven conversational capabilities beyond corporate travel, across airlines, airports, and hospitality, and the wider travel ecosystem.

Statements From Leadership

“Combining our AI-native technology with Amadeus’ scale and industry reach will allow us to deploy our technology faster and bring powerful new capabilities that benefit travelers and companies across the travel industry. It’s a pivotal time to deliver concrete AI solutions and, now with Amadeus, we can accelerate the next phase of travel innovation,” said Atyab Bhatti, chief executive officer and co-founder, SkyLink.

Luis Maroto, president and chief executive officer, Amadeus, said, “Amadeus is the embedded and neutral execution layer for travel; built on three pillars: our global scale, the power of our integrated and deeply connected business logic, and our status as a trusted system of record in the industry since 1987. These pillars enable us to apply AI-driven capabilities consistently across airlines, airports, hotels, travel sellers and the wider travel ecosystem. Our technology is deeply integrated across the travel industry, connecting systems and workflows developed over decades. It combines industrial-grade reliability, operational resilience, and data-driven insight that enable us to deploy AI in real-world production environments globally. Together, these pillars reinforce Amadeus’ role as the trusted technology partner enabling innovation at scale and allowing AI to augment and reinforce the travel experience.”