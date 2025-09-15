BERLIN—Amadeus and Shiji announced the expansion of their agreement to promote and facilitate the licensing and referral of each other’s solutions, offering hoteliers a more comprehensive end-to-end portfolio. This includes products such as Shiji Daylight PMS, Infrasys POS, Amadeus HotSOS, Amadeus Delphi, Amadeus iHotelier, and Amadeus Central Reservation System (ACRS,) among others.

The new ACRS integration will enable single-image integration at an attribute level, allowing ACRS to keep records of inventory, rates, and availability for room and non-room products.

Key benefits for hoteliers

This collaboration is designed to support hotels by:

Providing an integrated technology suite : A complete stack of solutions covering property management, point of sale, central reservations, sales and catering, and hotel operations.

: A complete stack of solutions covering property management, point of sale, central reservations, sales and catering, and hotel operations. Improving topline sales through guest servicing and personalization : By leveraging single-image integration at the attribute or room-type level, hoteliers can expand ACRS enablers across all available channels to enhance their merchandising and upsell strategies

: By leveraging single-image integration at the attribute or room-type level, hoteliers can expand ACRS enablers across all available channels to enhance their merchandising and upsell strategies Streamlining vendor management : Hotels can now work through a single provider to access all key technology needs, including a unified approach to first-line service and support. For instance, this enables Shiji Daylight PMS to be licensed via Amadeus and bundled with other Amadeus products, or Amadeus Delphi & HotSOS suite of products to be licensed via Shiji and bundled with Daylight PMS. Both companies will continue to operate individually, independently manage their services and security, as well as separately host customer data.

: Hotels can now work through a single provider to access all key technology needs, including a unified approach to first-line service and support. For instance, this enables Shiji Daylight PMS to be licensed via Amadeus and bundled with other Amadeus products, or Amadeus Delphi & HotSOS suite of products to be licensed via Shiji and bundled with Daylight PMS. Both companies will continue to operate individually, independently manage their services and security, as well as separately host customer data. Enhancing global service and continuity : With Amadeus and Shiji’s combined reach, hotels benefit from broad support and a seamless experience across markets.

: With Amadeus and Shiji’s combined reach, hotels benefit from broad support and a seamless experience across markets. Driving efficiency and innovation: By leveraging the solutions, hotels can centralize their technology partners and buying power.

“We are excited to work with Amadeus to deliver a global solution that empowers hotels with cutting-edge technology and seamless support,” said Kevin King, chief executive officer of Shiji International. “This collaboration ensures that hotels have access to the most advanced tools available, all within a fully connected ecosystem.”

“With this alliance, we are redefining how hotels access and use technology,” said Francisco Pérez-Lozao Rüter, president of Hospitality, Amadeus. “By bringing our products and expertise together with Shiji’s and providing new single-image integrations, we are offering an unparalleled solution that addresses historical fragmentation and delivers the best in PMS, POS, CRS, sales and catering, and hotel operations technology.”