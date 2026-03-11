Aloft Tampa Downtown Completes Renovation

TAMPA, Florida—Newbond Holdings and HEI Hotels & Resorts announced the completion of a comprehensive renovation of the Aloft Tampa Downtown that refreshes the hotel’s design, amenities, and guest experience. The $5 million renovation, led by Studio 11 Design, enhances key areas throughout the hotel, including redesigned guestrooms, updated public spaces, and refreshed social areas.

“Our renovation represents an exciting new chapter for Aloft Tampa Downtown,” said Michelle Hontz, general manager of the Aloft Tampa Downtown. “We wanted to create a space that not only feels fresh and contemporary, but also captures the spirit of Tampa — energetic, welcoming, and forward-thinking. The updates allow us to better serve our guests while elevating every aspect of their stay.”

“This renovation is a strategic reinvestment in one of the most dynamic hospitality markets,” said Neil Luthra, founding partner at Newbond. “By thoughtfully upgrading the property, we’re enhancing the guest experience while reinforcing our long-term commitment in Tampa’s continued growth story.”

Renovation Details

Guest rooms now include updated furnishings and enhanced technology. Public spaces were reimagined to feel more open and social. The renovation also enhanced gathering spaces that cater to group travel, meetings, and social events, including the elevation of Re:Fuel, the hotel’s grab-and-go cafe.

Advertisement

The property’s commitment to the local community is also extended through its WXYZ Bar, a venue offering cocktails, signature food, and local entertainment. The Aloft Tampa Downtown hosts weekly activations in public areas, including music and art from local performers.