ALIS Announces ALIS Awards Finalists

LOS ANGELES, California—The Americas Lodging Investment Summit (ALIS) announced its finalists for the ALIS Awards. Among these finalists are hotels, companies, and executives who are responsible for influential hotel industry deals in 2021.

The winners will be announced on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, during the main stage morning plenary session at ALIS, which runs January 24 through 26, 2022, at the JW Marriott/Ritz-Carlton Los Angeles L.A. LIVE. Nominees for the awards are evaluated based on business performance in various industry sectors.

In the category of Development of the Year (Full Service) 2021 (includes branded and unbranded, luxury and upper-upscale chain scales, and casinos), the finalists are:

Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport—Boston, Massachusetts

Omni Oklahoma City Hotel—Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Resorts World Las Vegas—Las Vegas, Nevada

In the category of Development of the Year (Select/Limited Service) 2021 (includes branded and unbranded, upscale, upper midscale, midscale, and economy chain scales), the finalists are:

citizenM Los Angeles Downtown Hotel—Los Angeles, California

Element Philadelphia—Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Graduate Roosevelt Island—New York, New York

In the category of Single Asset Transaction of the Year (Over $25M) 2021, the finalists are:

Alila Ventana Big Sur—Big Sur, California

Martinique New York on Broadway, Curio Collection by Hilton—New York, New York

Mr. C Beverly Hills—Los Angeles, California

In the category of Single Transaction of the Year ($25M and Under) 2021, the finalists are:

Allegria Hotel & Spa—Long Beach, New York

Ocean Crest Resort – Moclips, Washington

Stoweflake Mountain Resort & Spa—Stowe, Vermont

In the category of Merger & Acquisition of the Year 2021, the finalists are:

Apple Leisure Group acquired by Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Extended Stay America acquired by Blackstone and Starwood Capital Group

14 Real Estate Assets of Bankrupt Eagle Hospitality Trust acquired by Winning Bidders

In the category of Jack A. Shaffer Financial Advisor of the Year 2021, the finalists are: