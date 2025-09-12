Alila Launches ‘A World Awaits’ Campaign

CHICAGO, Illinois—Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced that Alila, part of Hyatt’s portfolio of brands, is launching a new creative campaign, “A World Awaits.” The campaign also introduces Alila Moments, personalized guest experiences that span culture and community, nature and environmental awareness, creativity, and wellness.

The campaign invites guests to experience the selected location by pairing visuals of Alila destinations with imagery of personal guest moments. “A World Awaits” also marks the debut of the Alila Moments platform, a collection of immersive, signature brand experiences set to be live at all hotels across the brand’s global portfolio. Alila Moments is designed to build connections between guests and the community, rooted in local culture and their fellow travelers.

“Alila Moments” Campaign

Each Alila Moments experience, available exclusively to Alila guests, highlights the hotel’s destination and its surrounding environment through personalized experiences. Notable Alila Moments include:

Alila Ventana Big Sur in California | Coldstream Bliss: A Big Sur Ritual : This experience focuses on Big Sur with a private, guided, half-mile hike through the Redwoods, including a combination of breathwork, intention-setting exercises, and a river cold plunge.

: This experience focuses on Big Sur with a private, guided, half-mile hike through the Redwoods, including a combination of breathwork, intention-setting exercises, and a river cold plunge. Alila Fort Bishangarh in India | Back to the Roots: A Tour of Rajasthan’s Artisanal Heritage: Guests will discover local artisans on a trip through Shahpura. Participants will have the opportunity to create their own pottery, bangles, and runs under a local expert’s guidance; they will also experience a traditional Ayurvedic head, neck, and shoulder massage.

Guests will discover local artisans on a trip through Shahpura. Participants will have the opportunity to create their own pottery, bangles, and runs under a local expert’s guidance; they will also experience a traditional Ayurvedic head, neck, and shoulder massage. Alila Villas Uluwatu in Bali | The Spiritual Essence of Bali: A Journey of Ritual, Reflection, and Wonder : Guests will experience a sacred cleansing, traditional crafts, temple offerings, local cuisine, and a Kecak performance at sunset.

: Guests will experience a sacred cleansing, traditional crafts, temple offerings, local cuisine, and a Kecak performance at sunset. Alila Hinu Bay in Oman | Sacred Resin: A Ritual of Frankincense and Renewal : Guests will explore ancient Omani traditions, beginning with making a personalized frankincense scrub in the spa kitchen, followed by a combination of exfoliation, massage, and head treatment. The Moment continues with a five-course frankincense-infused dinner and storytelling with a local Omani about the historical and spiritual symbolism of the substance.

: Guests will explore ancient Omani traditions, beginning with making a personalized frankincense scrub in the spa kitchen, followed by a combination of exfoliation, massage, and head treatment. The Moment continues with a five-course frankincense-infused dinner and storytelling with a local Omani about the historical and spiritual symbolism of the substance. Alila Shanghai in Greater China | The Fragrant Path: Incense, Memory, and Meaning: Guests will explore Chinese incense and its role in healing, meditation, and artistry by creating their own blend.

“A World Awaits is a pivotal campaign for the Alila brand, reinforcing its commitment to the luxury traveler who cherishes every step that they take, believes in moments of wonder large and small, and cares about the planet as much as they care about themselves,” said Katie Johnson, vice president, global brand leader, luxury portfolio, Hyatt. “From cultural and environmental immersion, to enriching bespoke experiences and holistic wellbeing, with this campaign, Alila hotels look forward to guests experiencing the worlds of culture, tradition, nature, spirituality, and more, that await them at every corner.”

Set in 18 destinations across Indonesia, the Maldives, Oman, India, China, Malaysia, and California, the Alila brand offers “A World Awaits” across all of its global properties, including the newest addition, Alila Dong’ao Island Zhuhai. Alila Mayakoba will join the brand in late 2025 as the first Alila property in Latin America.