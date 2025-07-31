PLANO, Texas—Aimbridge Hospitality announced the promotion of Allison Handy to chief commercial officer, an executive role reporting directly to chief executive officer Craig S. Smith.

As chief commercial officer, Handy will continue to lead all commercial functions across the enterprise, including sales, national sales, revenue management, marketing, and ecommerce. Under her leadership, these teams operate within a unified strategy designed to maximize profitability and performance across Aimbridge’s portfolio.

“Allison’s appointment reflects both the caliber of talent we have within Aimbridge and our continued focus on building a high-performance culture that delivers lasting value,” said Craig S. Smith, chief executive officer of Aimbridge Hospitality. “As we pursue new opportunities in today’s evolving market, leaders like Allison are instrumental in advancing our vision and ensuring Aimbridge remains a trusted, results-driven operator. Her strategic counsel, deep industry expertise, and integration of our Commercial functions have elevated our capabilities and strengthened relationships with owners and partners.”

“I’m incredibly honored to step into this role at such a transformative time for Aimbridge,” said Handy. “Launching a fully integrated Commercial model last year has significantly enhanced how we deploy strategy across sales, marketing, and revenue. This alignment has driven stronger topline performance, greater profitability, and deeper value for our owners. I’m excited to continue this work with an exceptional team that’s embracing the challenge and leading the way forward.”

Prior to joining Aimbridge, Handy held senior commercial roles at PRISM Hotels & Resorts and Interstate Hotels & Resorts. She also serves on the HSMAI Americas Board.