Aimbridge Hospitality Launches All-Inclusive Division

By LODGING Staff
PLANO, Texas—Aimbridge Hospitality announced the launch of a dedicated all-inclusive division designed to help owners and brands tap into the demand for all-inclusive hotels and resorts. The new division, which will be based in Miami, unites operations, commercial strategy, and guest experience within a unified structure.

“We’re entering the All-Inclusive space with purpose and precision,” said Craig S. Smith, chief executive officer of Aimbridge Hospitality. “Throughout my career, I’ve seen firsthand how impactful this model can be in driving performance and guest satisfaction. Our focused approach is designed to deliver results by combining best-in-class specialized teams with the strength of Aimbridge’s operational foundation—bringing scalable success and tailored solutions to this high-growth segment.”

The All-Inclusive model is one of the fastest-growing categories in leisure travel, with 88 percent of global inventory concentrated in Latin America and the Caribbean. According to STR data, All-Inclusive hotels are growing four times faster than other leisure segments.

“This investment reflects our confidence in the long-term potential of All-Inclusive hospitality and our commitment to helping owners capitalize on that opportunity,” said Eric Jacobs, chief global growth officer of Aimbridge Hospitality. “As demand accelerates and guest expectations rise, we’re ready to deliver the expertise and discipline this category requires.”

With qualified opportunities already in the pipeline, Aimbridge expects to finalize its first all-inclusive agreements in the coming months and begin operations under the new division by year-end.

