By Colin Tessier

PLANO, Texas—Aimbridge Hospitality announced the appointment of Chris O’Donnell as president of its select service division, effective Sept. 15.

In this role, O’Donnell will lead Aimbridge’s select service division with an emphasis on operational performance. He will also ensure that the division remains aligned with Aimbridge’s balanced scorecard framework, which tracks key metrics including market share, profitability and guest satisfaction across properties.

“Chris is a proven leader with deep expertise in the hospitality landscape and a strong track record of driving operational excellence,” said Craig S. Smith, chief executive officer of Aimbridge Hospitality. “I’m confident in his ability to lead this important division and build on the strong foundation already in place. We’re excited to welcome him to the team.”

O’Donnell brings more than two decades of hospitality leadership to the role. He began his career as a general manager with Marriott. He went on to hold senior roles at Magna Hospitality, White Lodging, and Marriott. Most recently, O’Donnell served as chief operating officer at Atrium Hospitality.

“I’m honored to join Aimbridge at such a pivotal time,” said O’Donnell. “The Select Service division is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value to owners and memorable experiences to guests. I look forward to working with our talented teams to build on the strong foundation already in place.”

