Aimbridge Hospitality Adds Six-Hotel Collection to Its Portfolio
Aimbridge Hospitality Adds Six-Hotel Collection to Its Portfolio

By LODGING Staff
Voco Cancun
Photo Credit: Voco Cancun

PLANO, Texas—Aimbridge Hospitality announced the addition of a six-property hotel collection located throughout Mexico. The portfolio will be managed by Aimbridge LATAM, the company’s division serving Latin America.

Owned by Alliance Hotel Management, the properties are scheduled for strategic repositionings in 2026, which will involve rebranding them as voco hotels. This expansion brings Aimbridge’s voco hotel count to 10.

“The ownership group came to us because they know what it takes to succeed in Mexico’s upscale market and knew our operational expertise would help them get the most from their repositioning strategy,” said Craig S. Smith, chief executive officer at Aimbridge. “We will work alongside them through every phase of the repositioning—bringing these properties into IHG’s reservation and loyalty network, fine-tuning operations to hit the right mark and making sure the guest experience reflects favorably on the voco brand.”

The rebranding process will include targeted capital improvements, operational enhancements, and integration into IHG’s global distribution and loyalty ecosystem. Three of the properties—Real Inn Cancún (160 keys), Real Inn Guadalajara Expo (163 keys) and Real Inn Ciudad Juárez (150 keys)—are all currently undergoing renovations and will reopen under the voco flag in April 2026, while the remaining three—Real Inn San Luis Potosí (133 keys), Real Inn Nuevo Laredo (120 keys) and Real Inn Torreón (124 keys)—will close early next year and reopen under the new brand in October 2026.

Paul Adan, IHG senior vice president of Latin America & Caribbean, added, “We are delighted to continue expanding voco hotels in Mexico, one of our most strategic and dynamic markets in Latin America. The addition of these six hotels reinforces IHG’s long-term commitment to the country, and partnering with Aimbridge, a globally recognized leader in hotel management, gives us full confidence that these properties will elevate the guest experience and set new benchmarks of quality in their respective markets.”

“We’re excited to take on the management of these properties and become active partners in communities with such strong travel histories,” said Leandro Castillo, president of Aimbridge LATAM. “Each property has real growth potential, and our platform is built to unlock it by maximizing revenue opportunities while delivering the guest experiences that drive long-term performance.”

This Week’s Comings & Goings
Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Welcome Suites Springdale
