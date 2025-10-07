PLANO, Texas—As the Lodging Conference kicked off Oct. 6, Aimbridge Hospitality highlighted strong momentum and a disciplined strategy that delivers long-term results for owners while reinforcing its culture and commitment to people. Following a year of transformational initiatives and targeted expansion, Aimbridge is strengthening its foundation through operational excellence, divisional growth, and investments in technology and talent.

“We are making purposeful choices today that deliver results and position us for long-term success,” said Craig S. Smith, chief executive officer, Aimbridge Hospitality. “Across every division, our teams are driving performance with intentionality, empowering our people, and delivering greater value and stronger outcomes for our owners.”

Strategic Growth Backed by Leadership and Portfolio Expansion

As Aimbridge advances its divisional strategies and builds for the future, key leadership moves are reinforcing its progress. Most recently, Chris O’Donnell was appointed president of select service, bringing a performance-oriented discipline and focus to the division’s approach. Allison Handy was promoted to chief commercial officer, underscoring Aimbridge’s commitment to delivering unmatched commercial excellence and a strong leadership culture.

Momentum is evident across both the Full Service and Select Service divisions. Recent highlights include the transition of the 150-room VOCO Kissimmee Orlando near Walt Disney World Resort—the fifth VOCO property to join Aimbridge’s portfolio—and the upcoming management of Nashville’s future tallest tower, a 53-floor landmark featuring 400 guestrooms, 100 residences, meeting space, and premier amenities, slated to open in 2028. These milestones reflect the trust owners place in Aimbridge to deliver consistent results across diverse market segments.

“Aimbridge’s success is rooted in our ability to combine local expertise with the broad capabilities of an industry leader,” said Eric Jacobs, chief global growth officer, Aimbridge Hospitality. “This enables us to provide best-in-class services, strengthen relationships, and create meaningful opportunities for owners, guests, and associates alike. Our focus on partnership and performance fuels our long-term vision.”

Among the year’s notable milestones is the launch of Aimbridge’s dedicated All-Inclusive Division, which has already signed its first two properties in the Dominican Republic—Wyndham Alltra Punta Cana and Wyndham Alltra Samaná—with additional agreements underway. This rapid progress reflects Aimbridge’s commitment to strategically enter one of the fastest-growing segments of leisure travel

Operational Excellence, Talent & Technology Power Performance

Operational excellence remains central to Aimbridge’s priorities, driving measurable value for owners across every asset type. With deliberate strategies in place, Aimbridge is strengthening performance at the property level while enhancing efficiency and insights through technology and innovation.

Aimbridge is piloting its proprietary AI-driven forecasting tool, designed to enhance precision and help hotels anticipate demand more effectively. Early results demonstrate meaningful improvements in forecasting performance and operational decision-making. Complementing this innovation, Aimbridge Intelligence dashboards streamline reporting and performance reviews, saving hours of manual work for associates and providing owners near real-time visibility. Additional AI-powered tools for expense and labor analysis are in development, further advancing operational efficiency.

At the heart of Aimbridge’s growth is its investment in people. Earlier this year, the company introduced its GM Career Mobility Map, a dynamic tool that helps associates explore transparent pathways for advancement within Aimbridge’s global portfolio. Reinforcing Aimbridge’s identity as A Place to Grow, the map empowers associates to design their own futures and grow their careers, leading to higher retention and strengthened culture. Building on early success, Aimbridge will soon launch career mapping for Sales Leadership roles, expanding opportunities across another key discipline.

As Aimbridge looks ahead to 2026, its leaders remain aligned on a vision of disciplined expansion, empowered talent, and owner value.