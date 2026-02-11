WASHINGTON, D.C.—The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) announced the addition of Yvette Estrada to its state and local government affairs team, where she will oversee efforts in the Western region of the United States.

Estrada brings more than a decade of legislative experience to the table, leading multi-state and local advocacy engagement for NBCUniversal. Previously, she served as district chief of staff for U.S. Representative Linda Sanchez (D-CA).

“Yvette comes on board at a pivotal time for the hotel industry. We are facing very real threats to the travel and hospitality economy, particularly in Los Angeles,” said Brett Horton, AHLA chief advocacy officer. “Yvette is no stranger to rolling up her sleeves and shaping important public policy outcomes, and we’re confident that she will be a tremendous asset for our industry.”

Estrada will lead AHLA’s efforts in Alaska, California, Hawai’i, Nevada, and Washington state. Among her immediate priorities is the extreme Hotel Worker Minimum Wage Ordinance adopted last summer by the Los Angeles City Council, which is pushing hotels to the brink of closure and will lead to significant job losses and cuts to tax revenue.