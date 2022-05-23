AHLA Welcomes New Member: ClubCorp

WASHINGTON—The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) announced it welcomed ClubCorp, now known as Invited, as a new member.

ClubCorp is the largest owner and operator of private clubs, with more than 200 golf and country clubs, city clubs, and stadium clubs in 30 states, the District of Columbia, and two foreign countries. Founded in 1957, ClubCorp provides amenities, benefits, lodging, and service to members and guests.

Ron Vlasic, ClubCorp executive vice president—operations city and stadium clubs, is a current member of AHLA’s Board of Directors and former chair of the board. He will remain on AHLA’s Board of Directors as an individual representative in his capacity for ClubCorp beginning in June 2022.

Advertisement

ClubCorp joins an AHLA membership roster that includes more than 30,000 members, 80 percent of all franchised hotels, and the 10 largest hotel companies in the United States. In addition to hoteliers, AHLA membership includes state and local lodging associations, hospitality associations, industry service providers and suppliers, universities, and hospitality students.

Today’s announcement builds on AHLA’s membership growth trajectory over the past two years, during which AHLA achieved record membership and overall satisfaction levels and has expanded via strategic partnerships and mergers with hospitality organizations, including Hospitality Technology Next Generation (HTNG) and the Hospitality Asset Managers Association (HAMA).

“I’ve seen the vast array of benefits AHLA members realize firsthand, and I know that an AHLA membership is an important investment in the future of hospitality,” said Vlasic. “As an operator of lodging and accommodations offerings within ClubCorp’s portfolio, we are excited to have access to AHLA’s advocacy, communications, conferences and events, and organizational resources through our membership.”

“We are thrilled to welcome ClubCorp to the growing AHLA family and excited to benefit from Ron’s continued counsel and service on the AHLA Board of Directors,” said Chip Rogers, president and CEO of AHLA. “As the largest owner and operator of private clubs, ClubCorp will bring a unique perspective to AHLA’s membership ranks. And we look forward to expanding AHLA’s membership base with other clubs that operate lodging accommodations.”