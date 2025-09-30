Washington DispatchAHLAAHLA Survey: Half of Americans Plan to Travel During Holiday Season
Industry NewsWashington DispatchAHLA

AHLA Survey: Half of Americans Plan to Travel During Holiday Season

By LODGING Staff

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Half of U.S. adults plan to travel overnight for leisure before the end of the year, and nearly one-third (31 percent) of employed adults expect to travel overnight for business, according to a new survey commissioned by the American Hotel & Lodging Association and conducted by Morning Consult.

Hotels remain the top lodging choice for both leisure (44 percent) and business travelers (63 percent), with nearly four in five hotel guests planning to stay at midscale or higher-end properties.

Americans are most likely to take an overnight family trip (46 percent), while 34 percent expect to travel overnight for Thanksgiving and 37 percent for Christmas. Travelers on romantic getaways (53 percent) and solo adventures (48 percent) are especially likely to choose hotels, while those visiting family for the holidays are more likely to stay with relatives.

Despite these positive signals, travel intention has declined slightly from last fall and winter, with many citing rising costs across the economy (45 percent) as the top reason for scaling back plans. About half say inflation could make them less likely to travel overnight (49 percent) in the months ahead. However, 46 percent plan to take an overnight family trip in the next four months, even as many Americans are concerned over the potential impact this could have on their wallets.

“These findings reinforce what we know: Americans want to travel, and they overwhelmingly trust and depend on hotels when they do,” said Rosanna Maietta, AHLA president and chief executive officer. “Despite this positive sentiment, it’s clear that rising costs and economic uncertainty are having a lingering effect on travel plans. That’s why AHLA advocates every day across all levels of government for policies that strengthen the hotel industry, its workforce, and bolster consumer confidence.”

Previous article
Rethinking ‘Safe’ Investments: Exploring Tier 2 and Tier 3 Markets for Development
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

Industry News

Rethinking ‘Safe’ Investments: Exploring Tier 2 and Tier 3 Markets for Development

Jennifer Hill -
For years, hotel investment decisions have been guided by a simple rule of thumb: bigger markets are generally safer markets. Gateway cities such as...
Marriott Bonvoy Outdoors
Brands

Marriott Bonvoy Launches New Collection Brand

LODGING Staff -
BETHESDA, Maryland—Marriott announced the launch of its newest brand, the Outdoor Collection by Marriott Bonvoy. The portfolio offers exclusively outdoor-focused stays set in destinations...
Technology

Mews Announces Acquisition of Flexkeeping

LODGING Staff -
NEW YORK—Mews announced the acquisition of Flexkeeping, an operations platform powering automated housekeeping. By offering housekeeping automation alongside other key hotel functions, including property...
Park Hyatt Los Cabos at Cabo del Sol
Brands

Hyatt Highlights Recent and Upcoming Park Hyatt Openings

LODGING Staff -
CHICAGO, Illinois—Hyatt Hotels Corporation highlighted the recent and upcoming openings of Park Hyatt hotels. In 2025, Hyatt commemorates the 45th anniversary of Park Hyatt....
Sponsored Content

Anatomy of a Deal – Rio Hotel & Casino CPACE Financing

Jared Schlosser -
When Dreamscape Companies unveiled the renovation of its Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas in 2024, few could have predicted that it would...
hotel coffee stock
Food and Beverage

Choice Hotels Announces Partnership With Seattle’s Best Coffee

LODGING Staff -
NORTH BETHESDA, Maryland—Choice Hotels International, Inc. and Seattle’s Best Coffee announced a new business relationship. The collaboration brings the two brands together with a...

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
Industry News

Rethinking ‘Safe’ Investments: Exploring Tier 2 and Tier 3 Markets for...

Jennifer Hill -
Marriott Bonvoy Outdoors
Brands

Marriott Bonvoy Launches New Collection Brand

LODGING Staff -