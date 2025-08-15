Washington DispatchAHLAAHLA Statement on GSA Release of FY2026 Per Diem Rates
AHLA Statement on GSA Release of FY2026 Per Diem Rates

By LODGING Staff
WASHINGTON, D.C.—The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) issued the following statement from President & Chief Executive Officer Rosanna Maietta concerning the decision by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) to keep government per diem rates flat in FY2026.

“Government travel is a vital economic driver for the hotel industry and the broader travel economy. That’s why it’s so important for government per diem rates to keep pace with rising costs across the economy. The GSA’s decision to keep per diem rates flat will place a strain on the hospitality industry as well as government travelers seeking lodging. A strong economy requires a thriving hospitality sector. We will continue to advocate with the GSA and members of Congress for per diem rates that reflect hotels’ rising costs of doing business.”

