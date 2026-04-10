AHLA Report Details Impact of Hotels on Los Angeles’ Economy

LOS ANGELES, California—The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) released a report highlighting the role hotels play in Los Angeles’ economy while raising concerns about the hospitality industry’s ability to sustain jobs, investment, and tax revenue amid the impact of recent city council policies and rising operational costs.

Hotels significantly contribute to the city’s economy, but restrictive policies are preventing Los Angeles from increasing hotel employment and tax revenue. The report found that hotels across Los Angeles are facing increasing financial and operational pressure as rising labor and operating costs outpace revenue growth,.

Los Angeles hotel stakeholders detailed widespread concern about the city’s investment climate, according to the new report:

97 percent said repealing recent labor regulations would make LA a more attractive market.

88 percent said they had reduced staffing or hours in the past year as a result of city council policies.

80 percent said Los Angeles was not a good place for long-term hotel investment.

0 percent say the city’s hotel investment environment was very favorable.

“Los Angeles is not hospitable to the hospitality industry. Hotels are a major economic engine for Los Angeles – creating jobs, supporting small businesses, and raising critical tax revenue for local services,” said Rosanna Maietta, president and chief executive officer of AHLA. “But the current policy environment is making it increasingly difficult for hotels to operate, invest, and create more jobs in the city. Unless there is a greater willingness to support the business community and ensure a thriving hotel industry, many more jobs will be lost and many more businesses will close, causing a significant ripple effect across the community.”

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AHLA shared its concern that recent policies passed by the Los Angeles City Council, including significant wage mandates and restrictive operational requirements, are increasing costs without flexibility to reflect market conditions and demand levels. The report found these policies are contributing to reduced hiring and fewer hours for workers, delayed or canceled hotel investment and development, and reduced airline operations and restaurant closures.

Impacts of Reduced Investment

As Los Angeles prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and 2028 Summer Olympics, hotels are struggling to keep up with rising operating costs coupled with falling demand.

86 percent of Los Angeles hotel owners and operators ranked rising labor costs as the top challenge.

In the last year, 88 percent of hotels experienced layoffs or hour reductions for workforce, 59 percent reduced overtime availability, and 59 percent closed or limited employee benefits or amenities.

Hotel properties attributed these staffing changes to many factors, including increased labor costs (93 percent), increased operating costs (91 percent), reduced demand and room cancellations (58 percent), and the broader economic environment (55 percent).

Call to Amend Policies and Support Industry Stability

AHLA called on the City Council to revisit and amend policies that contribute to rising costs and declining investment, and to work collaboratively with industry stakeholders on solutions that support both workers and long-term economic growth.

“We share the City’s goal of supporting workers and strong communities,” added Maietta. “But policies must also reflect economic realities. We urge the City Council to revisit and amend these measures to ensure hotels remain viable and continue contributing to Los Angeles’ economy.”

According to the report, Los Angeles hotels generate $12.5 billion in annual economic activity, support nearly 64,000 jobs, and produce more than $1.1 billion in state and local tax revenue that funds essential public services. The economic impact data, commissioned in partnership with Oxford Economics, found that hotel guest spending in the city topped $7.2 billion, driving business for local restaurants, retailers, and arts and entertainment venues.