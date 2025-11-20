WASHINGTON, D.C.—Rosanna Maietta, president and chief executive officer of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), testified before the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Commerce, Manufacturing, and Trade to emphasize the role hotels play in the U.S. economy. Maietta urged action on policy issues that will shape the future of American travel and tourism—particularly as the nation prepares to host global events like the World Cup, America 250, and the 2028 Olympic Games.

Maietta underscored that travel and tourism remain powerful economic engines, generating nearly $900 billion in GDP annually, contributing $83 billion in tax revenue, and supporting one in every 25 American jobs. With these events on the horizon, she called on Congress to help ensure the nation’s hotels are prepared for the influx of visitors and continue driving economic growth in communities across the country.

“The majority of U.S. hotels are small businesses and vital economic engines in their communities,” Maietta said. “Yet five years after the onset of the pandemic, our industry is still on the path to recovery. Rising operating expenses – from insurance premiums and interest rates to labor and healthcare costs – have increased four times faster than revenues. Despite these hurdles, hotels remain open, resilient, and committed to serving their communities.”

Maietta also highlighted the positive impact of the tax reform bill signed into law this summer, which provided long-needed clarity for hotel owners and ensured that more than 800,000 hotel employees will keep more of their earnings under the “No Tax on Tips” provision. Looking forward, Maietta outlined four key policy recommendations that Congress can act on to strengthen the hotel industry and support the broader travel economy: