WASHINGTON, D.C.—According to a new survey commissioned by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), approximately 50 percent of consumers mistook deceptive travel booking sites for official hotel websites. In response, AHLA launched “Look Before You Book,” a national campaign to protect travelers from hotel booking scams ahead of the busy holiday travel season. Through the campaign, AHLA is offering travelers a free consumer guide and hotel booking safety checklist to help them identify fraudulent websites and book with confidence. AHLA will also work with legislators and regulators at the federal and state levels to curb these deceptive practices and strengthen enforcement.

“Booking direct with a hotel is the most secure way to avoid scams, said Rosanna Maietta, president & CEO of AHLA. “Travelers deserve to know their reservation is legitimate and that the price they see is the price they’ll pay. As consumers make their holiday travel plans, our ‘Look Before You Book’ campaign offers practical tools to help them book with confidence. We will continue working with our state and federal partners to strengthen enforcement and help make sure consumers don’t get scammed and have their plans ruined.”

Key Findings

Key findings from the survey, conducted by Seven Letter Insight, include:

87 percent of consumers want rules protecting travelers from deceptive booking sites.

22 percent of consumers have booked through a website they believed was a hotel’s official website, only to discover it was operated by another company.

When shown two examples of deceptive booking sites, 52 percent of consumers mistook one for an official hotel website, while 44 percent made the same mistake with the other—highlighting how difficult it can be for travelers to distinguish between the two.

Look Before You Book

To help protect travelers from future scams, AHLA created Look Before You Book: A Consumer Guide to Protecting Your Hotel Reservation From Booking Scams. The plain-language guide explains how to spot a fraudulent booking site, recognize red flags in search results, verify a reservation directly with the hotel, and take action if they have been scammed. It also includes a hotel booking safety checklist, with tips such as checking website URLs for misspellings, extra words, or unusual characters; questioning unusually low rates or suspicious payment requests; and booking directly through the hotel’s official website, mobile app, or reservation line.

Advocacy

In addition to equipping consumers with the tools to protect themselves, AHLA is working with legislative leaders around the country to introduce booking disclosure legislation. The proposed legislation, set to be introduced when state legislatures convene in 2027, would require third-party booking sites to clearly disclose that they are not affiliated with the hotel. Through consumer education and advocacy with policymakers and regulators, AHLA will continue to advance transparency in hotel booking, strengthen consumer protections, and hold deceptive booking sites accountable.