WASHINGTON, D.C.—The American Hotel & Lodging Association issued the following statement in support of the introduction of the SECURE Data Act in the U.S. House of Representatives:

“Establishing a single national privacy standard with proven, strong consumer protections is of utmost importance to the hotel and lodging industry. The SECURE Data Act would provide a clear nationwide standard that strengthens trust, help individuals exercise meaningful control over their information, and give businesses the certainty needed to innovate, protect data, and drive growth. AHLA thanks Chairman Guthrie, Vice Chairman Joyce, and the members of the data privacy working group for their leadership on this critical issue.”