AHLA Issues Statement on Tina Patel Testifying Before Congress and Advocating for Hotel Franchising

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Tina Patel, co-principal and chief financial officer of Promise Hotels, testified before Congress on behalf of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), highlighting how the franchise model helps small business owners grow locally while operating under nationally trusted brands.

During the U.S. House Committee on Small Business hearing, titled “Local Ownership, National Brands: How Franchising is a Pathway to Entrepreneurship,” Patel emphasized that hotel franchising remains one of the most accessible pathways to entrepreneurship, giving owners the ability to build their businesses with the support of well-known brands.

“Franchising works because it is a true partnership, and because small business owners stay in the driver’s seat,” said Patel. “Our team, our guests, and our community benefit when franchisees have the clarity and stability to focus on running great hotels.”

At the hearing, Patel urged Congress to advance the bipartisan American Franchise Act (H.R. 5267) to establish a permanent, common-sense joint employer definition and provide long-term certainty for franchisees planning for hiring, financing, and future growth.

The hearing brought together franchise owners from across the small business economy, including Angie Katsaneva, salon franchise owner and Bravo reality television star; Clement Troutman, Tropical Smooth Cafe franchisee; and Rico Macaraeg, chief executive officer of StriveWell.Co. The group underscored that Americans recognize how local owners are the ones taking risks, creating jobs, and building lasting businesses in their communities.

Statement From AHLA President & CEO

Rosanna Maietta, American Hotel & Lodging Association president and chief executive officer, said, “I’m so grateful to Tina Patel for her sharing her American dream story with Congress today and underscoring how the hotel franchising model has helped her and her husband create an incredibly successful small business. Franchising is a vital pathway to the American Dream for so many hard-working hoteliers. We encourage Congress to pass the bipartisan American Franchise Act, which will safeguard the hotel franchise business model that supports nearly 3 million jobs nationwide and creates economic opportunity in every community across this country.”