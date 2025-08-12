WASHINGTON, D.C.—The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) announced its support for the White House’s creation of a federal task force to prepare for the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

“The Olympics are as much a hospitality event as they are a sporting one. Millions of visitors from around the globe will depend on America’s hotels to welcome them and to provide a comfortable and safe place to stay as they enjoy the games,” said AHLA President and Chief Executive Officer Rosanna Maietta. “We applaud the Trump administration’s decision to launch a dedicated task force to ensure the nation is ready to meet that challenge. The hotel industry will be at the forefront of accommodating this surge in visitors and making sure every guest’s experience reflects the very best of American hospitality.”

AHLA will continue engaging with government partners to align on operational planning, workforce readiness, and guest safety protocols leading into the 2028 Games.