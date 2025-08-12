Washington DispatchAHLAAHLA Issues Statement on the White House's 2028 Summer Olympics Planning Committee
AHLA Issues Statement on the White House’s 2028 Summer Olympics Planning Committee

By LODGING Staff

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) announced its support for the White House’s creation of a federal task force to prepare for the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

“The Olympics are as much a hospitality event as they are a sporting one. Millions of visitors from around the globe will depend on America’s hotels to welcome them and to provide a comfortable and safe place to stay as they enjoy the games,” said AHLA President and Chief Executive Officer Rosanna Maietta. “We applaud the Trump administration’s decision to launch a dedicated task force to ensure the nation is ready to meet that challenge. The hotel industry will be at the forefront of accommodating this surge in visitors and making sure every guest’s experience reflects the very best of American hospitality.”

AHLA will continue engaging with government partners to align on operational planning, workforce readiness, and guest safety protocols leading into the 2028 Games.

hotel front desk with service bell stock
Brands

Aimbridge Hospitality Launches All-Inclusive Division

LODGING Staff -
PLANO, Texas—Aimbridge Hospitality announced the launch of a dedicated all-inclusive division designed to help owners and brands tap into the demand for all-inclusive hotels...
Jeremiah Galvin
Comings & Goings

HHM Hotels Hires Jeremiah Galvin as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

LODGING Staff -
PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania—HHM Hotels announced the recent hire of Jeremiah Galvin as its new executive vice president, chief financial officer. Galvin will report to Shawn...
Technology

Stayntouch Announces Partnership With Sonesta

LODGING Staff -
BETHESDA, Maryland—Stayntouch has been selected as a preferred PMS provider by Sonesta International Hotels Corporation. Sonesta operates more than 1,100 properties and over 100,000...
My Place Hotel-Redding, CA
Development

My Place Hotels of America Debuts in California

LODGING Staff -
ABERDEEN, South Dakota—My Place Hotels of America announced the opening of My Place Hotel-Redding, CA, the brand’s first location in California. The hotel is...
Technology

Maestro PMS Announces Launch of Maestro Touch

LODGING Staff -
MARKHAM, Ontario—Maestro PMS announced the launch of Maestro Touch, which updates Maestro PMS’s front desk operations by bringing its PMS features to all tablets...
Technology

Redefining the Guest Experience: How Tech Is Powering Personalized Hospitality

Jeff Palmer -
There’s a well-established paradox within hospitality—exceeding guest expectations while managing operational costs. Hoteliers know that their customers want to be delighted, but they must...

